If you thought Blac Chyna losing her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family was the end of this story, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news. Because Chyna and Rob Kardashian appear to be headed back to court.



According to TMZ, Rob is claiming Chyna has backed out on an agreement they had for her to drop her revenge porn lawsuit against him. Per court documents, “they agreed he would help her get out of another lawsuit involving both of them, in exchange for dropping her suit against him.”

Per Page Six, in an affidavit, Kardashian’s lawyer Melissa Lerner accuses Chyna of seeking money from Rob while also trying to interfere with his trial prep.

“At best, Chyna’s belated repudiation of the parties’ settlement agreement is a strategy to exact monies from Rob at the eleventh hour,” Lerner wrote. “At worst, it is a tactic deliberately intended to interfere with Rob’s preparation for trial and prejudice his ability to fully and fairly present his defense. Such outrageous conduct should not be counseled.”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, countered that Rob making their alleged agreement public violates California law.

“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions,” Ciani told TMZ. “Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

First of all, if Rob Kardashian is guilty of revenge porn, he should suffer the legal consequences as set forth by the state of California. He should not get to post nude photos of Chyna on the internet without her consent, then hide behind his family’s fame and power.

That being said, the former couple have a five-year-old daughter together, so they really need to move on from all this non-stop fighting and figure out how to be cooperative co-parents for her.