Sad news for members of one of the nation’s largest Black sororities, as the national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has passed away.



The sorority announced Thursday afternoon that Cheryl A.Hickmon, who was just elected to lead the sorority in November 2021, had passed away.



According to her bio on the sorority’s web site, Hickmon was born in Hartford, Conn., and had been a member of the sorority for 37 years. She previously served as the organization’s National First Vice President and had held many other roles.



Professionally, she supervised the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories for Andrology and Endocrinology at the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.



Delta Sigma Theta was founded in 1913 and the organization celebrated its 109th Founder’s Day just last week. According to its web site, it has more than 1,000 chapters in the U.S., Caribbean, Africa, Europe and the Far East.



The Root sends condolences to Hickmon’s family and the members of Delta Sigma Theta.

