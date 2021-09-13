Must be Savage x Fenty on the brain!

Whose brain, you ask? Well, the lingerie line is definitely be on the brain of its founder Rihanna, because she posted a one-minute teaser of the upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show, expected to premiere on Amazon Prime on September 24.

As previously reported by The Root, the show is expected to “combine fashion, music, dance and iconic architecture” and showcase the latest designs with “subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting and filming techniques.” At the time, the only confirmed musical acts were Travis Scott, Normani, and Halsey but now we’ve got a COMPLETE lineup, and whew—let’s just say you can sign me up EXPEDITIOUSLY.

In addition to the aforementioned artists, per Billboard, the show will also see performances by Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Jade Novah, Erykah Badu and more. Alek Wek, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Thuso Mbedu are expected to take part in the show, as well. Additionally, the new collection will also be available for purchase on the same day as the show’s release via the Amazon Fashion Store and the Savage X Fenty site.

Hopefully, this year’s show won’t have any surprises that could possibly lead to any legal issues (looking at you, $10 million lawsuit) and will go off without a hitch. To be quite honest, with Precious Lee, Jeremy Pope, Normani, Leiomy AND Erykah Badu on the ticket, I’d be surprised if this show isn’t a damn good time wrapped in a sexy, lacy, barely-there bow.

But don’t just take my word for it; you can check it out for yourself when Rih’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 special hits Amazon Prime on Sept. 24.



