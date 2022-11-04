Savage X Fenty fans are holding their breath waiting for their girl RiRi’s latest lingerie runway show to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. But for now, the singer is catching heat for casting Johnny Depp as part of the show.



Taraji P Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke and Marsai Martin are among the stars who are scheduled to walk in the collection’s fourth lingerie fashion show. Depp will be the first man to model Savage X Fenty’s line of lingerie for men.

Amazon is calling the show a “seductive fashion fever dream that blends style, dance and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.” But the news of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s addition has a whole lot of people up in arms who think Rihanna, who has been a victim of domestic abuse, to include someone who has been accused of abuse in her fashion show.

A search for the hashtag #AbuserxFenty on Twitter will produce comments from folks who are outraged by Depp’s participation. One user wrote, “Abusive men in the entertainment industry are not only shielded and given impunity, but actively REWARDED for their actions. Upheld as heroes and icons. This is the sick truth. #AbuserxFenty”

Another outraged user wrote, “Putting Johnny Depp on your show adds ZERO value. Maybe shock value or a slight viral moment. But that’s it. Because the average millennial or generation z aren’t resonating with that man. So..”

Another user tweeted a screenshot of a canceled Savage X Fenty subscription.

To refresh your memory, Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were embroiled in a heated legal battle that was splattered all over the media. After alleging that he was abusive towards her, Heard filed for divorce and requested a restraining order against Depp. Depp then sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post describing the abuse she endured during their marriage.

It gets even weirder when you consider that folks came for Heard in a now-viral post, accusing her statement in court about Depp of being just a little too close to Rihanna’s account of the physical violence she experienced at the hands of Chris Brown during an interview with Diane Sawyer in 2009, right down to the bodily gestures. Rihanna, Amazon, and Savage X Fenty have not commented on the controversy.