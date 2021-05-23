Rick Santorum Ousted From CNN Over His White Nationalist Remarks on Native Americans and How Colonizers 'Birthed a Nation'

Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

You know how I know that the Republican war on Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project has nothing to do with a fear that students will be taught an inaccurate version of History that teaches that some races are superior to others? Two words: Rick Santorum.

When the white nationalist —whose last name I will never pass on a chance to remind folks is listed in the Urban Dictionary as “the frothy mixture of lube and fecal matter that is often the result of anal sex”—took Columbusing caucasity to a whole new level and made the bold and demonstrably false claims at a Young America’s Foundation event that “there was nothing” in America before white people got here and that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture,” the GOPropagandist brigade didn’t start drafting bills to ensure that Santorumism is not taught in schools. In fact, outside of a handful of Republicans who offered soft-served obligatory condemnation of his remarks, the right-wing world was silent about the frothy fecal matter that spewed from the lipless toilet bowl that is Santorum’s mouth.

Anyway, after weeks of public pressure and some stern words from Don Lemmon, CNN has ended its relationship with its senior political commentator, a CNN senior executive told HuffPost.



From HuffPost:

This executive, who requested anonymity to speak openly, said the decision to cut ties with Santorum came after he went on one of the network’s shows, “Cuomo Prime Time,” to explain himself shortly after he made his racist comments. He blew it, said this executive, and after that, nobody at the network wanted to keep him around. “Leadership wasn’t particularly satisfied with that appearance. None of the anchors wanted to book him,” said the executive. “So he was essentially benched anyway.” “I think after that appearance, it was pretty clear we couldn’t use him again,” said the executive.

It sounds like CNN didn’t decide to quit leaving the frothy toilet seat up because he went full white supremacist in front of impressionable young minds, but instead, they ditched Santorum because when he went on Cuomo Prime Time, the only explanation he could muster up for his racist and a historic white nonsense was a generic-ass lie about how he “misspoke” and that his comments were taken “out of context.”

Suffice it to say, none of the Frothinator’s comments were taken out of context as there is no context that makes what he said OK. What’s more likely is that Sir Fecal Matter of Anal Sexicon realized that he fucked up by telling a bunch of children whose parents have probably driven their Pontiacs and Jeep Cherokees passed the Chatanooga River on their way to Wyoming or any of the other 25 states with indigenous names that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Unless CNN was willing to admit that it’s an acronym for Caucasian Nationalism against Natives, it was about time they flushed the Santorum down the drain.