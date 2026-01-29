RHOP’s Karen Huger Reveals Explosive Details About What Led Up to DUI Arrest and Jail Sentence

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 21159 — Pictured: Karen Huger — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

As “The Real Housewives of Potomac” wraps for the season, Karen Huger is finally opening up about the circumstances surrounding her DUI charge. Ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion, the “Grand Dame” sat down with Andy Cohen to share details about her arrest and sentencing that will surely shock her fans.

In the final moments of the Jan. 25 episode, Bravo showcased the long-awaited footage of Huger exiting Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center after serving six months behind bars. Viewers were also treated to a brief glimpse of the Grande Dame’s upcoming sit-down with Cohen, where she got candid about that police bodycam video from the accident scene and subsequent interviews with police.

While chatting at her home, Huger told Cohen that she initially refused to watch the footage because she was in deep denial about her actions. “I didn’t even watch that film. I didn’t allow Ray [her husband] to watch that film, so I didn’t have input from my husband,” Huger admitted. “I couldn’t relate to what my lawyers were telling me.”

She shared that while her attorneys offered “great advice” to take a plea deal because the video would “nail” her, she turned it down. At the time, she admitted she was struggling with an addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol and had isolated Ray from the reality of the ordeal (even though he came to the scene of the accident).

“So they said that this video is very damaging to you, and you did not watch it,” Cohen said. Huger admitted she was afraid to see the footage, but her therapist advised her to watch the arrest video as a part of her rehabilitation.

“I was blown away. I understood the sentence,” Huger confessed. Cohen then pressed her on her mindset at the time, asking if she regrets her choices: “How did I not watch this? How did I not listen to my lawyer?”

In a moment of clarity, Hugar concluded. “It was preventable, but let’s not underestimate the power of drugs and alcohol.”

With the interview teaser circulating online, viewers and fans added their two cents on social media.

“As much as I wish Karen took the plea deal, I think jail time may have been the best solution,” one TikTok user wrote. “She needed to face the consequences and start dealing with the root of her substance struggles.”

Another followed up: “I’m really glad that she’s talking about this because she’s showing how high functional alcoholics or drug addicts look like and I hope that she fully learned her lesson and shows how to move forward with grace.”

While some applauded her honesty, others didn’t buy it.

One X user wrote, “She’s an idiot. She didn’t watch it and didn’t allow her husband to watch it but refused to take the advice of her attorneys who DID watch it. Make that make sense.”

“She made bad decisions time and again, getting behind the wheel under the influence. She knows she’s a drunk. I’m sure there’s plenty of footage of that. That whole “I couldn’t watch it, I didn’t let Ray watch it” is a lie. She wasn’t in denial; she was being cocky,” another added on X.

Huger was convicted of seven charges in December 2024 related to her DUI after she crashed her 2017 Maserati into a pole and tree in Montgomery County that March. “The defendant’s four drunk driving offenses have spanned a 17-year period,” Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Terrence J. McGann told The Baltimore Banner. “Can we believe that she’s only driven while intoxicated four times in the last 17 years, or is it more likely that she’s been very lucky and her inebriation has gone undetected?”

Karen Huger’s exclusive sit-down will air as part of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 10 finale on Sunday.