Revenge of the Blerds: Howard Bests Harvard Debate Team for 2nd Year in a Row

The Howard Bison clashed with the Harvard Crimson in Hartford, Conn., last week as part of the 10th Annual State NAACP Conference “Great Debate”—an intercollegiate battle of the minds that is the largest of its kind in the country. In front of an audience of 10,000 people, the real HU’s debate team beat Harvard for the second year in a row.

Howard’s illustrious nerds got the better of Harvard’s slightly-less illustrious nerds while debating politics and sports. As WTNH TV reports, the first topic centered on whether the House of Representatives should impeach Donald Trump; the second on whether Jay-Z’s Roc Nation should have entered into a partnership with the NFL. My personal answers to these debates are “you’re goddamn right, sir” and “hell no, ma’am,”—positions the Bison also took, but much more eloquently and effectively.

The Bison also took the debate crown last year, debating another NFL-centric topic—Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest during the National Anthem—and whether the U.S. ought to pass a total ban of automatic weapons for civilian use.

If you have a spare hour and a half (or need a very mentally stimulating soundtrack while you prep dinner) you can watch the entire event and marvel at HU’s parliamentary debate style below. At the VERY LEAST watch them come out to “Swag Surfin’” (which kicks off at the 35:30 mark). Congrats to team leader Professor Angela Minor, Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Forensics Society, and the rest of the debate team on their win! As to the lesser HU—better luck next year?