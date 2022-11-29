We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Reverend Al Sharpton had a lot to say about the Republican party’s two rival standard bearers when he stopped by The Root on Tuesday to discuss his upcoming documentary, Loudmouth.

For those who haven’t caught up on the latest Donald Trump insanity, last week the former President had dinner with Kanye West and known antisemite and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.

The meeting caused a ton of backlash (for pretty obvious reasons). West has been at the center of a much deserved controversy over antisemitic remarks he made this year.

But one person who didn’t call out the world’s worst friends-giving, was Florida Governor Ron De Santis. A fact, which Rev. Sharpton was quick to point out.

“Isn’t it interesting that you got two or three finally Republicans coming out to condemn and Trump for a meeting, but DeSantis hasn’t said anything. And he’s the governor of the state,” asked Rev. Sharpton? “So you got to really wonder if DeSantis and alternative to Trump, or just a junior version.”



Several Republicans, including former Vice-President Mike Pence, spoke out against the dinner. Even Senator Marco Rubio gave a half-way condemnation of the dinner, mostly targeting Fuentes in his response.

But days after the news broke, De Santis has yet to open his mouth about the former president of his party hanging out with known antisemites. “He’s had political laryngitis for the last three weeks,” quipped Rev. Sharpton.



De Santis has been considered a potential candidate to run against Trump in 2024. But, Rev. Sharpton says he sure isn’t acting like a political alternative to Trumpism right now.

“He should have said in my state. We don’t want antisemites,” said Rev. Sharpton.

The MSNBC host didn’t just have words for De Santis. He also threw some serious doubt on claims that Trump did not know Fuentes would be coming to the meeting.

“In my opinion, I don’t believe his story,” said Rev. Sharpton. “He didn’t know the guy was coming? I deal with former presidents you do not meet with former presidents without the Secret Service knowing who you are and vetting you.”