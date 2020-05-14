Chairman Richard Burr, R-NC, reaches for hand sanitizer at a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-TX, on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on May 5, 2020. - The panel is considering Ratcliffes nomination for Director of National Intelligence. Photo : Andrew Harnik ( Getty Images )

Republican Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) is in a whole heap of trouble after he reportedly traded stocks ahead of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.



According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, aka “Turtle Power,” accepted Burr’s resignation from one of the highest committee’s in all the land, which Burr led for three years, noting that the senator “contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation.” Turtle Neck added that his resignation will be effective at the end of the day, Friday.



Burr told reporters that he was stepping down because “this is a distraction to the hard work of the committee and the members and I think the security of the country is too important to have any distractions.”



According to the Los Angeles Times, Big Burr was hit with a search warrant and forced to hand over his cellphone amid an investigation that shows that Balling Ass Burr allegedly traded several stocks that would’ve been directly affected if, say, a virus hit that shut down the entire country.



Big Baller Burr and his wife reportedly went on a tear February 13, making nearly three dozen stock trades worth somewhere between $628,000 and $1.7 million on a single day. Why is that a problem? Well, Bread Baking Burr just happens to be a chairman of a major committee that would be put up on game if, say, a Dinosaur-size virus was set to attack America. Bitch-Ass Burr claims that he just so happened to use all public information to make these trades right around the time that the coronavirus was pulling up to America’s front door.



From CNN:



Congress passed the Stock Act in 2012, which explicitly made it illegal for members of Congress to trade stocks with inside information. There’s no public evidence that Burr broke the law or violated Senate rules with the trades. In addition to the trades Burr made on February 13, the senator’s brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, sold six stocks worth between $97,000 and $280,000 on the same day as Burr. Fauth is a member of the National Mediation Board, which deals with aviation and rail commerce. Burr’s attorney, Alice Fisher, said last week that Burr did not coordinate his trades with Fauth.

Big Broccoli Burr knew all of this was coming as CNN notes that in March, “the FBI and Securities and Exchange Commission had contacted Burr as part of a probe into stock trades made by lawmakers surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.”

Booby Trap Burr isn’t commenting on any of it and there is no word as to who will take over the committee, but all of the probables fucking suck. They include committee members Sens. Jim Risch of Idaho, Marco Rubio of Florida and Susan Collins of Maine.