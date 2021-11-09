It would be nice to live in a world where women were protected, the Washington Wizards made it to the NBA Finals, and Arizona Iced Teas actually cost .99 cents. But that would be a dream, since the way the Eastern Conference is set up the Wizards don’t have a chance, capitalism won’t let Arizona Iced Tea be great and women will always have to deal with assholes like Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who will always be threatened by strong women not willing to take his bullshit.



On Monday, Gosar tweeted an animated video in which he and other Republican lawmakers “including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are depicted as heroes from the Japanese anime series Attack on Titan,” attack members of the Democratic Party; the video even shows Gosar’s character killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), NBC News reports.



Notice this had to be an animated series because in no world are any of these colostomy collections heroes.



From NBC News:



The post-apocalyptic series revolves around a small civilization that lives in a bordered-off city to protect itself from giant human-like creatures called Titans. Ocasio-Cortez’s face is superimposed on one of the Titans, who is killed by Gosar’s character. His character also attacks a Titan with Biden’s face.

Twitter didn’t remove the video as they wanted everyone to see what a woman-hater Gosar actually is, but they did add a warning label noting that it violated the company’s rules about “hateful conduct.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Gosar is “creepy” and criticized GOP leaders.



“And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses,” she wrote, referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. “Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect [women of color].”

Gosar isn’t new to being a shitty human, he’s always been a shitty human. He’s a staunch follower of former President Donald Trump’s teachings and has been one of the many GOP to downplay the failed coup attempt on Congress. Never forget that Gosar is such a horrible person that six of his own brothers and sisters appeared in an ad endorsing his congressional opponent. His family even pushed for him to be removed from office, NBC News reports.



“Happy Monday in America, where@GOPLeader McCarthy’s colleague just posted a video of himself swinging two swords at President Biden. These blood thirsty losers are more comfortable with violence than voting. Keep exposing them,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), tweeted Monday, tagging McCarthy, NBC News reports.



Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) called Gosar’s actions “sick behavior.”



“In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired,” Lieu tweeted.

But this is America, and sadly, there are little consequences for white men who threaten violence against women because women will never be protected here.