Reports: Cam Newton Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play With the Patriots in Week 4 Game Against the Chiefs

Photo : Maddie Meyer ( Getty Images )

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is reported to have tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result will not play in the game between the team and the Kansas City Chiefs planned for this week.



The Patriots announced on Saturday that one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19 and had immediately entered self-quarantine, but did not reveal the players name.

Sources told ESPN that Newton has the virus—but he isn’t the only NFL player to have tested positive, which has forced a reschedule of the Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 game.

From ESPN:

The NFL said in a statement Saturday that there were “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” As a result of the positive tests, the NFL said Sunday’s scheduled game will be played either Monday or Tuesday. A source told Schefter that “Tuesday is more likely.” Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report. Ta’amu serves as Kansas City’s scout team quarterback and played the role of Newton in preparation for this week’s game. With Newton out, the Patriots will need to find a new starting quarterback. This marks the first time this season that the Patriots have been affected by the coronavirus. Up to this point, they hadn’t placed a player on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The new date and time for the postponed game has yet to be confirmed.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” said the Patriots in a statement on Twitter.

“All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The Patriots added that their players and staff who came into close contact with the team member who has COVID-19 all tested negative for coronavirus in initial tests conducted on Saturday morning.