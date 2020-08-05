Reporter to Biden: ‘Have You Taken a Cognitive Test?’ Biden to Reporter: ‘Are You a Junkie?’

Photo : Mark Makela ( Getty Images )

In the perpetual and cumulative colostomy bag that is 2020, the “I can’t make this shit up” cornucopia of crazy just runneth over.



Advertisement

We basically have a presidential race between an overtly racist egg dyed with way too much orange food coloring, and a subtle racist-y egg. Both eggs are about as sharp as a wooden nickel and both say some really crazy shit.



Joe Biden (can you guess which egg he is?) was asked by a reporter whether he’d taken a cognitive test like the one President Trump keeps bragging that he aced, and the presumptive Democratic nominee’s response was to ask the reporter if they are a “junkie.”



Advertisement

Speaking during the virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden was asked by CBS correspondent Errol Barnett if he’d taken a test measuring his mental acuity.



Biden responded: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” Politico reports. “That’s like saying to you, before you got on this program if you had taken a test were you taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”



Wait? Huh? WTF is happening here?



Barnett was not off- base asking this question, as Biden’s mental sharpness has been in question lately, too.

Advertisement

Seriously look at this:

It was Biden that gave us such hits as, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.” and “No man has the right to raise their hand to a woman in anger...we have to change the culture. So we just have to keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it.” And my favorite, “I was a Democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus? No, you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”



Advertisement

Confused? Good, so am I.



A clip from the interview was released Wednesday and a Biden campaign official claims that it is all just a big cocaine dust-up .



Advertisement

“It was a preposterous question deserving of a response that showed the absurdity of it all,” the official told Politico.



I guess Biden is unaware that his mental acuity is being targeted by Trump’s reelection campaign, although he shouldn’t be, considering he’s been asked this question before.



Advertisement

Politico notes that the former vice president was asked in late June if he’d taken a cognitive test to which he dodged and then answered how he was “constantly tested” by the demands of the campaign trail.



“I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” Biden said at the time.



Advertisement

When Biden wasn’t asking the reporter Gator to do his dance, he was going after Trump’s mental capacity.



“Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Biden said, referencing questions on Trump’s reported cognitive test during an interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News.



Advertisement

If elected, Biden, 77, would be the oldest person to be president. Want to know who is the current oldest president? It’s Trump.



Yep. We are fucked.



Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!