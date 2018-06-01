Screenshot: YouTube

Nathan Larson, a 37-year-old accountant from Charlottesville, Va., is running for Congress as an independent, and he recently admitted to HuffPost that he’s a pedophile.



As if that wasn’t dark and vile enough, he also acknowledged that he’s written posts online bragging about raping his ex-wife.

“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it,” Larson said in a phone interview with HuffPost. “People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.”



HuffPost reached out to Larson after learning that his campaign website shared an IP address with two now-defunct websites that served as chatrooms for “pedophiles and violence-minded misogynists” like Larson.

According to HuffPost, during the phone call, Larson seemed unfazed by both his improbable odds of winning an election and the questions surrounding his involvement with the website.

Advertisement

Here’s how HuffPost explained it:

When asked whether he’s a pedophile or just writes about pedophilia, he said, “It’s a mix of both. When people go over the top there’s a grain of truth to what they say.” Asked whether there was a “grain of truth” in his essay about father-daughter incest and another about raping his ex-wife repeatedly, he said yes, offering that plenty of women have rape fantasies.

Advertisement

Ummm ... but that’s not all.

Larson’s calls himself a “quasi-neoreactionary libertarian” candidate who believes in gun-ownership rights and “benevolent white supremacy,” as well as legalizing incestuous marriage and child porn. Larson considers Adolf Hitler a “white supremacist hero” and wants Congress to repeal the Violence Against Women Act, noting in his campaign manifesto, “We need to switch to a system that classifies women as property, initially of their fathers and later of their husbands.”

Honestly, this guy makes my stomach turn. If you want to read any more of the sickening thoughts of this nut job, do so here, but I literally have to go vomit.