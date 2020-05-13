Report: Adam Silver to Decide NBA's Fate in 2-4 Weeks

Adam Silver the NBA Commissioner talks to the media before the start of the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2014 Photo : Andy Lyons ( Getty Images )

Adam Silver believes in democracy.

Throughout the course of this COVID-19 pandemic, he’s consulted with fans, players, owners and execs alike on how best to resume NBA basketball. But as the weeks turn into months, he’s keenly aware that sooner or later he’ll be forced to determine the fate of the NBA’s 2019-20 season. So when can we expect a definitive decision on the matter? Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA will learn its fate in as soon as the next two weeks.

“NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Board of Governors today that he is aiming for a 2-to-4 week timetable on the decision about whether to resume season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

ESPN reports that after a board of governors virtual call on Tuesday, hope remains high that the NBA will resume play sooner than later. How that will affect the upcoming NBA Draft, the start of the WNBA season—which was originally scheduled to begin on May 15—or the beginning of the NBA’s 2020-21 season remains to be seen, but with significant financial ramifications at stake, Silver remains committed to the cause of trying to give the people what they want: NBA basketball.

And as ESPN notes, safety remains a top priority:

Owners and executives on the call were encouraged about the league’s progress toward minimizing health risk upon a return and the league office’s positive conversations with the National Basketball Players Association about the players’ desire to eventually restart the season, sources said. Discussions centered on health and safety concerns, including the goal of getting team officials and players comfortable with the idea that a positive test for the coronavirus upon a return would not shutter play.

I’ve previously stated that at this point, I’d much rather professional sports leagues pull the plug on their seasons and prepare to return in the fall, but if Silver can work his magic and ensure a safe environment for all parties involved then let’s make it happen.