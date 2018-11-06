Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

To borrow a phrase from the next governor of Florida, Andrew Gillum, I’m not calling Iowa Rep. Steve King a white supremacists but other white supremacists totally believe he’s a white supremacist.



Steve “You can’t rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies” King is nothing if not consistent. He’s been a card-carrying white nationalist since he joined Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District in 2013 and his reward points are piling up with each consecutive year. He has not only doubled-down on his positions to “Make America White Again” but he’s confused when people don’t understand his openly white agenda. He’s spouted racist and incendiary rhetoric since being elected and why should that stop now?

On Monday, King joked that he hoped “Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor would ‘elope to Cuba’ so conservatives can take control of the country’s highest court,” HuffPost reports.

King, who is running for re-election, will most likely be re-elected because Iowans are going to Iowan. And the real shock here is that this isn’t news. As The Root’s Social Media Guru and resident Chief Beyoncè Officer, Corey Townsend, often says, “And, water is wet.”

Later on Monday, King added to his long list of “White man is king” bullshit by noting that it would be “hard to write a check” for a group that backed a gay candidate.

King noted that the National Republican Congressional Committee supported a candidate in California who had a same-sex partner and had the audacity to send out mailers showing the couple on the front.

In 2018!

“I don’t know if they were holding hands or what was the deal,” King said.

A representative for King did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for clarification.

But do they really need to clarify it? King has been doing and saying this type of homophobic, bigoted, racist, white-hotep shit for years.

Here’s how HuffPost lists King’s latest offenses.



The real shocking news will be if Iowans vote against King. Until then, I’ll be asleep.