Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Republicans are either desperate to hold on to any semblance of Trump, or they have nothing else to spend their stimulus money on, but somehow Marjorie Taylor Greene—the GOP Georgia representative that Republicans secretly hate, too—raise $3.2 million in three months.



According to CNN, QGreene announced Wednesday that her reelection campaign raised all this money in a short period of time because conspiracy theorists love them some conspiracy theorists.



“I am humbled, overjoyed, and so excited to announce what happened over the past few months as I have been the most attacked freshman member of Congress in history,” said Greene in a statement. “I stood my ground and never wavered in my belief in America First policies and putting People Over Politicians! And I will NEVER back down! As a matter of fact, I’m just getting started.”



Meanwhile, everyone hates this woman and her crazy ass ramblings as this past February “the House voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments after reports of her comments surfaced showing her encouragement of political violence, suggestion that the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was a ‘false flag’ operation and conspiratorial claim that a space laser controlled by Jewish financiers started a California wildfire in 2018,” CNN reports.



Yes, you read this correctly. There is currently a U.S. congresswoman who believes that a space laser, yes, a fucking space laser, started wildfires.



Democrats are pushing to get QGreene and her tinfoil detective hat thrown out of Congress— which, of course, is a space bridge too far for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other House Republicans, who have sharply criticized Greene for her comments but still support her remaining in Congress and voted to keep her on her committee assignments.



“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” said McCarthy in February. “I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.”



Except that they really don’t, but whatever.



To put QGreene’s fundraising in context, when New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a freshman, she raised a measly $726,000 in her first three months in office in 2019. QGreene claims that more than 100,000 individuals donated to her campaign.



“For too long, the political ruling class that looks down on the rest of us, have been selling out America to the world, by whipping the backs of the hardworking American worker and taxpayer,” said Greene. “But they fear one thing. The political ruling class fears the people because it’s the people that can take away what they love most. Power. Because it’s power that brings them everything else.



“I am one of the people and the people are with me, and I will always be with them,” she added. “We are just getting started! In the words of my favorite President Trump, ‘the best is yet to come.’ Thank you to all!”



In the words of my favorite president, Elon Musk: “zy7&^>0000000,” which I believe is crazy for, “Go fuck yourself.”

