Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) called for Donald Trump’s impeachment after reading the full un-redacted report from special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Russia’s illegal involvement with the 2016 US elections. Amash is the first Republican congressman to support impeachment.



In a series of tweets sent Saturday afternoon, Amash, who is no stranger to calling out Trump’s foolishness, wrote among other things, “Few members of Congress even read Mueller’s report; their minds were made up based on partisan affiliation—and it showed, with representatives and senators from both parties issuing definitive statements on the 448-page report’s conclusions within just hours of its release...America’s institutions depend on officials to uphold both the rules and spirit of our constitutional system even when to do so is personally inconvenient or yields a politically unfavorable outcome. Our Constitution is brilliant and awesome; it deserves a government to match it.”



Amash believes that had more of his colleagues actually read the Mueller report they’d come to similar conclusions as he had in that Attorney General Barr “deliberately misrepresented” the report, and “Trump has engaged in impeacheable conduct” among other things.





The general sensibility of Amash shows his willingness to move beyond words and into much-need action. “I’m not here to represent a particular political party; I’m here to represent all of my constituents and to follow the Constitution,” Amash told The Huffington Post back in 2016.



Outpourings of praise for Amash’s tweets flooded social media, including from Michigan Congresswoman and all around badass Rashida Tlaib who commended the Congressman for “putting country first”. The GOP lawmaker also criticized the partisanship in Congress, saying that it has “eroded our system of checks and balances.”

Trump responded to Amash on Sunday with childish tweets belittling Amash as a “lightweight” and “a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands.” In his tweets, Trump continued his habit of lying while he falsely claimed the Mueller report exonerated him of obstruction of justice. In fact, Mueller’s report gave multiple instances of potential obstruction.