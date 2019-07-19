Photo: Stefani Reynolds (Getty Images)

After all of the threats and fighting with the president of the United States, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) arrived home and was greeted with a hero’s welcome at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International on Thursday.

A crowd of Omar supporters showed up just to cheer the congresswoman, who recently found herself on the opposite end of racist chants of “send her back” during a rally for the president, who just can’t stop rallying.

Hundreds gathered to greet Omar, just to chant “Welcome home Ilhan” and fete her arrival. Omar posted a video of the greeting on Twitter with the caption: “It’s good to be home. ❤️”

The battle between Trump and the fab four freshman congresswomen—which include Omar and Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.)—began after Trump claimed that they should “go back” to their countries to fix their governments if they don’t like America. Didn’t matter to Trump or his base that all of the women are U.S. citizens.



“Trump accused Omar of demeaning U.S. service members and minimizing the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, saying ‘she looks down with contempt on the hard-working Americans saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country,’” the Hill reports.

Omar then called the president a “fascist” and held a press conference responding to the deplorables at the president’s rally that shouted to “send her back.”

“I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have turned our country [into] that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place,” Omar said, the Hill reports. “This is not about me; this is about us fighting for what this country truly should be and what it deserves to be.”

Because the president can’t stand not being the center of attention and because he functions like a jealous high schooler snubbed by the prom queen, he took to Twitter to call Omar’s homecoming reception “staged” and to claim that everything is the media’s fault.

Oh and President “Grab Em by the Pussy” has even come up with a nickname for Omar: “Foul Mouthed Omar.”

You can’t make this stuff up.