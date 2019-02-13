Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) had time Wednesday morning when she clapped back at President Trump’s call for her to resign, noting that the president has trafficked in hate his whole life.



In a tweet, the president’s preferred mode of communication because he’s basically a 13-year-old 7th grader, Omar tweeted:

You know that Omar’s initial tweet ended with “When will you, bitch?” Fine, she didn’t say “bitch,” but I feel like there is an implied bitch at the end of the statement. OK, fine, maybe I just want it say bitch.

The Hill notes that Omar’s tweet comes after the president called for her resignation, or at the very least her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee “over her tweet questioning the influence of the Israel lobby, namely the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), in Washington D.C.”

Omar apologized for the tweet noting, “Anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes,” Omar wrote. “My intention is never to offend my constituents or Jewish Americans as a whole. We have to always be willing to step back and think through criticism, just as I expect people to hear me when others attack me for my identity. This is why I unequivocally apologize.”

Trump told reporters Tuesday that Omar’s apology was “lame” and reiterated his demand for her resignation.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting. “And I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Trump failed to mention that he’s a racist-filed whoopee-cushion who lives off a diet of baby goat’s blood and fast food, who would be fine if we went back to Jim Crow laws and only has one black friend: Ben Carson.