Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) isn’t here to be liked, she’s here to call it as she sees it and as such she’s quickly moving up the “Auntie Maxine reclaiming my time” list of righteous women who don’t have the energy to placate the public.



On Monday, Omar called Stephen Miller, the assumed puppet master behind the president’s draconian hard-line stance on immigration, a “white nationalist”.

“Stephen Miller is a white nationalist,” Omar tweeted. “The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage.”



Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. My guess is that if you asked Miller if he were white nationalist he would probably shoot a “heil Hitler,” drop the white power gang sign and then skate off gripping his tiki torch.

Despite being a immigration hardliner, Miller is also an asshole. He’s been an asshole all of his life. In high school he campaigned against cleaning up after himself, noting that he couldn’t be the only one who was tired of being told to pick up his trash when there were several well-paid janitors who could do it for him.

He also went on Face the Nation with a full head of white man bigen.

Miller is only in the White Nationalist House because the president is also a white nationalist but he’s too stupid to know how to implement laws to hurt other races so he leans on Miller for that.

It’s been Miller who’s reportedly been the architect of some of Trump’s “most aggressive immigration policies, including family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border and a travel ban affecting immigrants from seven countries—five of them Muslim majority. Trump has been pushing in recent days to restore the family separation policy, according to reports,” HuffPost reports.

So Omar linked her tweet to a Splinter article that called Miller a “white nationalist” that linked Miller to Trump’s decision to “withdraw the nomination of Ronald Vitiello to be the next confirmed head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

From HuffPost:

Miller reportedly urged Trump to scrap Vitiello, a 30-year veteran of U.S. Border Patrol, because he didn’t favor shutting down the southern border, which Trump has threatened in recent weeks to stem the surge of migrants seeking U.S. entry from Mexico. Immigration experts have described Trump’s threat to close the southern border as short-sighted. John Sandweg, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said shutting down the border would do “absolutely nothing” to stop the flow of Central American migrants into the U.S.

“The administration sees an opportunity in this crisis,” Sandweg said, HuffPost reports. “The immigration folks in the administration have never liked the asylum laws. They don’t like the idea that the United States provides a safe haven for people fleeing political persecution.”

Former White House adviser Cliff Simms claimed that Miller once said he would be “happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched America’s soil.”

Miller’s uncle, David. S. Glosser, told HuffPost in August that he believes his nephew thinks that other ethnicities are “unworthy or inherently unsuited to life” in America.

None of this stopped her detractors from continuing to push this imagined narrative that Omar is anti-semitic because Miller is Jewish.

“During my time in Congress before @IlhanOmar got here, I didn’t once witness another Member target Jewish people like this with the name calling & other personal attacks,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), perhaps Omar’s most relentless critic, wrote on Twitter. “In 2019 though, for @IlhanOmar, this is just called Monday.”

“I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a ‘white nationalist’ because she apparently has no shame,” wrote Trump Jr., referring to Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, The Washington Post reports

From the Post:

Claims of anti-Semitism have vexed Omar since she took office this year, after she suggested that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an influential Jewish lobbying group, wielded power over members of Congress through money. But to Omar’s backers, the ubiquitous attacks from the right since then have amounted to a politically expedient smear campaign that trivializes the meaning of true anti-Semitism. To others, it’s part of a greater effort to silence women of color in Congress, fueling vitriolic attacks and death threats.

So Omar called a Jewish man dressed up as a white nationalist, a white nationalist and something tells me that somewhere Miller is lacing up his boat shoes and smiling.