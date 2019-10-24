Rep. Elijah Cummings to Lie In State Ahead of Homegoing on Friday

Since his unexpected death last week, Rep. Elijah Cummings has received an outpouring of adulation and praise for his strength, leadership, and commitment to uplifting his colleagues and constituents.

“Elijah Cummings was so human,” Rep. John Lewis wrote in his obituary. “I think that had a great deal to do with his parents, who were both ministers. I think it’s something they instilled in him: to be kind, to be good, to be wise and to respect the dignity and the worth of your fellow human being. In the years I got to know him, I never heard him say a negative word about any person. For some people, it’s in their DNA to do what’s right.”



Advertisement

And after lying in repose at Morgan State University in Baltimore —where Cummings served on the university’s board of regents for 19 years—PBS has released the full schedule of memorial events for the late civil rights icon.



On Thursday, Cummings will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol and become the first black lawmaker to do so, according to Politico. The arrival ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. EST and will be followed by a memorial service that will be open to members of Congress, as well as guests and relatives of Cummings. The service will include a scripture reading from Sen. Ben Cardin, music courtesy of the Morgan State Gospel Choir, and wreath presentations by leaders of the U.S. House and Senate. For those interested in watching this ceremony live, you can do so here.



Following the memorial service, a public viewing will take place at the U.S. Capitol from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST. Those interested in watching the public viewing can do so here.

Advertisement

On Friday, the wake will take place at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore beginning at 8 a.m. EST. At 10 a.m. EST, the funeral will begin. Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr. will deliver the eulogy before a heavyweight lineup of speakers take the podium.

Advertisement

As more details are announced, we’ll keep you updated, should any changes occur in the schedule.

