Rep. Barbara Lee Is Expected to Launch Her Senate Campaign This Month

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

There are currently no Black women in the United States Senate. But Representative Barbara Lee may be poised to change that.



According to sources who spoke to the Washington Post, Representative Lee is expected to launch her campaign for Senator Diane Feinstein’s seat by the end of the month. The announcement is reportedly timed to match up with Black History Month.

“Currently, there are no Black Women in the U.S. Senate, and there have only been two in our almost 250-year history. Our voices are sorely missed in the Senate,” Lee said a statement to the Washington Post. “My lived experience as a Black woman making true progressive change for Californians will give a voice in the U.S. to those who are currently voiceless.”

Advertisement

The race for Senator Feinstein’s seat is already heating-up even though the 89-year-old Senator has not formally announced whether she’ll run again in 2024. Calls for Feinstein to step down have ramped up as concerns over her cognitive health have become more public.

Lee is likely to face a challenging race. California Representatives Adam Schiff and Katie Porter have already announced that they’ll be running for the seat. And former-House Speaker Representative Nancy Pelosi endorsed Rep. Schiff for Senate earlier this month if Senator Feinstein decides not to run.

Schiff and Porter have a lot of money to work with and a knack for raising campaign donations. Rep. Porter has roughly $7.4 million, and Rep. Schiff has nearly $21 million in available campaign funds, according to the Federal Election Commission. In contrast, according to the FEC, Rep Lee has roughly $52,000 in remaining campaign funds.

However, Lee has a compelling story working for her. Not only would she be the only Black woman in the Senate if she won, but she also has decades of experience in politics fighting for reproductive, economic, and racial justice issues.

Advertisement

For example, for decades, Lee has been fighting to overturn the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funds for abortion care, making it out of reach in many cases for low-income Americans on government health insurance plans.

“[Ending Hyde] is about the core of our democracy,” Congresswoman Lee told The Root, late last month. “Why do you allow people who have money and insurance to access the full range of reproductive health services, and you don’t allow Black and brown people to have the same type of health care services?”

Advertisement

For Lee, ensuring access to abortion rights has been personal;

“When I was a teenager, I went to Mexico to Juárez, and it was a back alley,” said Representative Lee, referencing her abortion prior to Roe v. Wade. “Fortunately, I survived, but a lot of Black women didn’t.” Going backwards isn’t an option, says Lee. “I don’t want these Black and brown people going through this kind of trauma,” she says.

Advertisement

Abortion rights aren’t the only issue where Representative Lee has come out ahead of her party on. After September 11th, Representative Lee was the only member of Congress to vote against the war in Afghanistan.

If Lee does announce she’s running, she’ll have a lot she can point to in her long career on the Hill. But it’ll be worth seeing who decides to back her in what’s already looking like a brutal primary campaign.

Advertisement



