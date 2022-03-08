The NFL news cycle has been insanity for the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the NFL announced that Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley will be suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on games. Earlier today, Aaron Rodgers decided to stop keeping sports fans in the dark and announced that he is signing back with the Green Bay Packers.

On a normal day in sports, either one of those two stories would be the biggest of the day. But on this day, the biggest story is that the Seattle Seahawks are trading Super-Bowl-winning quarterback Russel Wilson to the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN.

Ciara and her husband are headed to the Mile-High City!

While the Broncos received Wilson and a fourth-round pick, the Seahawks got back quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks.

It was going to take a huge haul to get the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, and it worked.

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, so assuming that he does waive that and he passes a physical, the Broncos will be getting a quarterback that has more wins than any quarterback ever has posted during his first 10 seasons in the NFL, according to ESPN

The trade can’t be announced officially until the start of the 2022 league year, which isn’t until Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

For weeks it was rumored that Rodgers was headed to the Broncos, but after it reported that he was staying in Green Bay, Broncos fans and players let their disappointment be known. Including Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy.

But, as soon as the news of Wilson being traded went out, he immediately tweeted, “Oh we lit,” with a fire emoji.

Wilson will now be in a division with 3 of the best quarterbacks in the league. Fellow Black quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Is Wilson up to the challenge? The Broncos seem to have gotten the one piece that their team is missing, an elite quarterback. Now, it’s time for him to go out there and perform.

Oh and before we go, will Ciara be happy in Denver?