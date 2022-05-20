As the TV industry goes into full campaign mode, NBC has made early production decisions about the 74th Emmy Awards, airing Monday, Sept. 12.



Per a press release provided to The Root, Done+Dusted and producer/director Reginald Hudlin will produce the awards show for the third consecutive year. Considering that the Emmys rotate between broadcast networks, it’s unusual for the show to keep the same team in place. Of course, with the 2020 and 2021 outings affected by COVID, the Television Academy may have opted for stability.

“I’m very excited to be returning to the Emmys with Done+Dusted,” Hudlin said in a statement. “Television is now in its new Golden Age and celebrating its brilliance in all genres is so much fun to do.”

Projects that aired between June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022 are eligible for this year’s awards. Nomination voting begins June 16 and closes June 27, with Emmy nominations announced July 12. We have our fingers crossed for favorites like Bel-Air, Abbott Elementary and Atlanta.

“For the last few years we’ve been hoping to welcome everyone who makes TV magic back live in the room at the Emmys,” Ian Stewart, President for Done+Dusted said in a statement. “Thankfully, this year it looks like we can. Let’s celebrate the best of television together. It’s party time again!”

Reginald Hudlin is an entertainment industry legend who has brought us film and TV classics like House Party, Boomerang, The Bernie Mac Show and The Black Godfather.

The Academy and NBC have not announced a venue or host yet, but it will likely be a funny NBC personality like Jimmy Fallon or Seth Meyers, both of whom have previously hosted. However, may we suggest the hilarious and charming Amber Ruffin.

The 74th Emmy Awards air on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC. The week before that the Creative Arts Emmys will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4, then air Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.