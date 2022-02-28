Brett Netzer, a minor league player for the Boston Red Sox has been released from the team after a flood of racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and other offensive tweets. The 25-year-old minor leaguer who has not played a game in three years requested his release over the weekend and the team gave him his wish, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

Many of the tweets were directed towards the chief baseball officer for the Red Sox, Chaim Bloom, who happens to be Jewish.

In the series of tweets over the weekend, Netzer not only attacked Bloom but also Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community.

One of the tweets, that are now deleted, said according to NBC News, “chaim bloom is a bad actor. dude went to hebrew school and studied the torah growing up but sold his soul to the sodom and race groups. good thing he is good at whatever he does in baseball.”

In another tweet, Netzer wrote, according to NBC News, that Black people should, “go back to their roots and start to re-establish their true black culture.”

If he truly said this, he can’ t speak fo r us.

In one tweet he admits, “I am a racist. I do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture. Glad that is out of the way,” according to NBC News.

Advertisement

Brendan Celluci, another minor leaguer for the Red Sox, wrote on Twitter that he repudiates the things that Netzer put on social media.

Advertisement

“It’s safe to say Red Sox fans have been shocked by the comments of a former player. I don’t speak for the organization, however I will say that player’s comments don’t reflect the reputation and standard we uphold. Our organization promotes respect and love for all, period.”



According to NBC News, Netzer has not played since 2019 because the minor league season was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was put on the restricted list of the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, for unreleased reasons.