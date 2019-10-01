Photo: iStock

In what would seem to be the very definition of a stupid human trick, a woman was captured on Instagram video engaging in a dance with possible death when she jumped an enclosure at New York’s Bronx Zoo and decided to shake her tail feather with a full-grown lion.



Herman Reynoso was visiting the zoo with his family over the weekend, taking video of the African lion exhibit, when all of a sudden, his wife called out, “Look at that!” NBC News 4 reports.

“That” was the sight of a woman inside the enclosure, “dancing” before one of the lions.

“She just was there, dancing, saying, ‘Hi,’ to the lion and everything, and that was crazy,” Reynoso told the station.

Reynoso captured footage of the “performance” before the lion’s roar had him and his kin making a quick getaway before a feared bloodbath ensued:

Remarkably, the woman appears to have gotten away with her captivity caper without a scratch. But upon being made aware of the incident, zoo officials basically were like “WTF?” outraged, and in a statement Tuesday to the New York Daily News, emphasized how dangerous and illegal the woman’s actions were:

“Bronx Zoo staff received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier,” zoo officials said in a statement. “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Now, the cops are involved in a hunt of their own for the woman seen in the video, on a complaint of criminal trespass, reports the Daily News.

The things it seems that folks will do for the ’Gram.