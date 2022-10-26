Cynthia Bailey knows how to get the party started. And this Halloween, the actress, model and Real Housewife is teaming up with Seagram’s Escapes to make a Spooky Sangria that is sure to be a hit of your Halloween party. And because I’ve never met a cocktail I didn’t like, I was happy to hang out with her and try it out for myself.



Made with Seagram’s Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri, red wine, pomegranate juice and an assortment of your favorite fruits, Bailey says her Spooky Sangria is the perfect specialty cocktail to trick your guests into thinking you worked hard to pull it together. And if you really want to make the drink look festive, Bailey suggests decorating the rim of your wine glasses with red gel icing which drips and dries to look like blood. Lucky for someone like me who’s artistically challenged, there’s no right way to do this.



“What I really love about this effect is that it looks like you really did it up,” she said.

Bailey says one of her favorite things about this festive punch is the ability to customize it to suit your taste by choosing your favorite fruits or even adding other spirits to spice it up. “If you want to add a splash of vodka or tequila or go a little heavier with the wine, it’s totally up to you,” she laughs. I, for one, recommend a little splash of cognac.

When it comes to her Halloween plans, Bailey says she’s excited to spend it with her daughter, Noelle. She still hasn’t picked out her costume. But whatever it is, she knows it won’t be able to top the time she dressed as rapper 50 Cent for her 50th birthday back in 2017.



“Where do I go from there? That was the best costume ever. It’s not like I can just dress up like a witch for Halloween now,” she laughed.

Before our happy hour was over, I had to ask one of my favorite housewives what I would need to create the ultimate Cynthia Halloween costume.

“I think you would definitely have to get a fabulous wig,” she said. “And then makeup wise, if you don’t have high cheekbones, you need some fake cheekbones. If you can figure that out, that’s a good way to start.”