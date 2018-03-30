Photo: Credit Jaap Buitendijk (Warner Bros)

Steven Spielberg is the stunt king of Hollywood, he might be the only American director who could create Ready Player One, a film that is literally an homage to Spielberg’s own work in the 1980’s.



Ready Player One is all about the adventure of a working class mid-western white teen boy who saves the world, the same set up as E.T. the Extraterrestrial, The Goonies and Gremlins, genre defining hits by Spielberg. In this modern take on Speilberg films of old, Ready Player One is essentially Willy Wonka meets The Matrix with a splash of Wreck-it-Ralph, with flawless action scenes and special effects that rival each of those films in their heyday. Unfortunately Ready Player One is also disturbingly brazen and comfortable in it’s erasure of women and black folks from 80’s popular culture. While ostensibly the movie is about nostalgia for the music, dress, toys and video games of the 80's, it’s only the narrow white male view of the 80's.

If this were simply a Ready Player One problem it would be understandable. However, increasingly through movies and television shows the 1980’s are being re-written in real time, erasing the burgeoning diversity of the time and replacing it with an unshakable white gaze.

Ready Player One takes places in 2045, in Columbus Ohio, a city growing so fast that trailer homes are placed on top of each other to form “Stacks”, the equivalent of the urban housing ‘projects’ of the 80's. Everyone escapes the drudgery of the real world in the virtual reality OASIS, where people’s avatars engage in commerce, socializing and immersive video game type adventures that lean heavily in 80’s pop culture. OASIS creator James Halliday went missing five years before the movie. Nevertheless like a Silicon Valley Willy Wonka, he left a video promising whatever gamer can discover three hidden keys within the vast OASIS will be able to control the entire operation, essentially the most valuable resource in the world. Regular nobody Wade Watts (bland Tye Sheridan) has been gunning for the clues for years as well as his friend Aech (played with equal flatness by Lena Waithe), love interest Art3mis (Olivia Cooke) and evil Mega-Corporation chairman Nolan Sorrento (Ben Medelsohn) who’s Innovative Online Industries just wants to run the OASIS on their own. The movie has a great set-up and a serviceable cast. Then the world it creates all falls apart.

First, given America’s demographic changes, by 2045 chances are Wade Watts isn’t a white guy, he’s black or brown or something in between. However it’s this kind of whiteness by default that defines and weakens the entire film. The 80's themed OASIS that everyone so blissfully plays in is a very white and male place, so much so it’s unfamiliar to anybody watching the film who actually lived in that era. The OASIS has Ninja Turtles, Ryu from Street Fighter, and DeLoreans from Back to the Future, all white or white male identifying characters or films. Where is the Ghostbusters Winston Zedmore? Jazz from the Transformers? Panthro from ThunderCats (c’mon we all know he was black) or even prominent women like Rainbow Bright, Strawberry Shortcake and She-Ra? Out of all the pop culture characters available to her would Lena Waithe’s Aech (who, both in the Ready Player One book and in reality is a black lesbian woman), really chose white male robots and cyborgs as her avatars? Black sci-fi folks go out of their way to find people of color, even aliens to play in games in order to have some reflection of identity. If that means cosplaying as RoadBlock from GI-Joe or a mechanized Claudia LaSalle from Robotech so be it. Ready Player One gives no such agency to the characters of color, even in the future, they view the past through the collective memory of white men. That kind of collective memory erasure is no small thing, it makes the movie inauthentic, and representative of a larger problem in many recent 80's period movies and television shows.

Ready Player One, much like AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, Netflix’s Stranger Things and FX’s The Americans, takes our modern values and transposes them onto the 1980's. So on the one hand, women are completely accessories for male leads, and LGBT characters are presented, and with nuance, but no such re-imagining seems to occur with black culture or issues, in fact the opposite is happening. For all the punk, Ah-Ha and Peter Gabriel love ballads you heard on four seasons of Halt and Catch fire, you’re telling me that nobody every listened to a rap song? Even though RUN-DMC and the Beastie Boys were two of the most influential acts of the decade? Stranger Things can identify an abusive father by making sure he screams the homophobic slur “faggot” in 1984, but conspicuously dances around the fact that Lucas, the token black kid on the show, is being bullied by a racist? I can tell you without question that ‘working class’ mid-western white folks had no problem calling anybody “faggot” or “nigger” in the 80’s no matter how much modern writers want to pretend otherwise. Even The Americans, which, does a better job with the complexities of race than most other 80’s period shows, still falls far short of a legitimate multi-cultural view of he Reagan era. There are at least a dozen episodes where the family watches television but they’ve never watched “The Cosby Show”? Their Christian, politically-liberal, daughter never rocked a “Rev. Jesse Jackson for President” t-shirt? Collective white memory is a serious drug.

The erasure of black culture from collective memory of the 1980's is no small nitpick of the liberal cultural critic. Every time black folk are written out of America’s past we have to fight to re-learn it. Writ large Ready Player One with it’s frothy re-telling of the 80's is no different than decades of Western films with no black cowboys, Rock & Roll retrospectives that eliminate the black roots of the music and commercials that appropriate our past with removing us from it. Today’s GAP commercials would lead you to believe that White People invented break-dancing and pop-locking.

Re-casting past for mass consumption isn’t simply an oversight it’s an act of cultural hostility. Your past is being gentrified, get with the program or be erased from history. There is literally a scene where Aech is ‘punished’ for not knowing the same pop culture references of other main heroes. It’s a not so subtle message about race and assimilation; you’re welcome so long as you view the past through our white-lens- and our experience superscedes your own lived experience.

Advertisement

Yes, the 80’s were about spiked hair gel, but also high-top fades. American loved the Terminator’s “I’ll be Back” as much as it loved Axel Foley’s famous laugh and signature Detroit Lions jacket. The 1980’s was the beginning of the true integration of ‘black culture’ into mainstream American ‘white culture’ but Ready Player One would have us believe that a five second dress up montage featuring a Purple Rain Prince suit and Michael Jackson’s Red leather Thriller Jacket was the only thing black people contributed to pop culture from 1980 to 1989.

As pure adventure escapism, Ready Player One is a fun movie, but it is ultimately alienating. The film doesn’t ask, it aggressively forces you, to re-arrange your memory of 80’s popular culture in order to go along for the ride. If you’re not willing to do that, you can’t win the game, but when you notice that the game was never made for you, there’s a lot less interest in playing, let alone watching.