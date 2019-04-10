Photo: Tori Howard (The Root/Gizmodo Media)

Feeling overdue for a new adventure in your life? The first step is believing it’s possible—and trust us, it is. On Thursday, May 2, we’re bringing the empowerment and inspiration you need to Philadelphia when The Glow Up and Very Smart Brothas host “Taking Charge,” in partnership with Toyota.



That’s right; we’re bringing one of our legendary social events to the City of Brotherly Love, where we’ll mix, mingle, and most importantly, motivate you to take charge of your life, using our own firsthand experience as your guide.

Photo: Tori Howard (The Root/Gizmodo Media)

Each member of our extremely talented and enthusiastically black panel has made major life changes for the better, and while it may not have been easy, it was worth it—and we know you can do it, too. Whether it’s a longtime goal, an inkling of an idea, or an opportunity your instincts tell you is too good to miss, we know a thing or two about taking chances—and it starts with taking charge.

So join us and our sponsor, Toyota on Thursday, May 2, at Philly’s Craft Hall at 901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia for an evening of good company and even better advice. Because adventure awaits...but only if you’re ready to take charge.