Ray J’s Mom Shuts Down Hoax Claims Over Singer’s Devastating Heart Diagnosis

While some fans may have been on the fence about whether or not they believed the latest health news about singer and reality TV star Ray J, his mom is now speaking out on his behalf. And what she has to say will more than likely touch your heart.

If you’ll remember, in January, we told you how the “Sexy Can I” singer alarmed his fans when he revealed that his heart was only beating at “25 percent.” This news came just days after he posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a hospital bed while a sonographer appeared to perform a cardiac ultrasound.

“But as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers,” he said at the time.

Since then, the singer has said and done some even more disturbing things. In one instance, he lamented on his heart health status and issued an eerie prediction that he wouldn’t see 2027. In another, he appeared to perform at a concert with a heart monitor attached and “blood” coming from his eyes, though a photographer close to him later confirmed it was fake.

Antics aside, though, it seems his mother, Sonja Norwood, wants people to know that her son is actually dealing with some serious health issues and recently hopped on social media to ward off talks of his heart problems being a “hoax.”

“It’s just really gotten out of hand when someone thinks that my son is faking his health, or it’s a hoax, or he’s just playing around, [and] he’s not really serious about it,” Norwood said. “All of you who have been genuinely concerned about him and genuinely prayed for him, I want to say I thank you very much for that, because it takes multiple prayers and thoughts for things to change.”

She went on to explain that the “Last Wish” singer had been officially diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the rest of the body. Describing it as a “life-threatening” disease, Norwood went on to say that her son is “trying to adjust to a condition that he has” and has to alter how he moves about his career and life overall due to his new condition.

“I think that he is improving, and I think the doctors here, the cardiologists here, have given us more hope than we would’ve expected. And although his heart won’t be back to 100 percent…I’m just asking you guys to continue to pray for him,” Norwood concluded. “This is not fake, it’s not a hoax, it’s not him trying to get attention, it’s not him making fun of any person with heart disease. It’s not any of that. He’s trying to adjust to a condition that he has that I’m hoping he doesn’t go too far thinking he feels better. But this is a serious situation; he is better. He will improve.”

Sonja Norwood, mother of Ray J and Brandy, speaks about her son’s heart condition, revealing that doctors performed an angiogram which indicated Ray J has a serious heart disease called cardiomyopathy, with blood flow to his heart at only 15% to 20%.pic.twitter.com/ZprJr1p9lD — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 3, 2026