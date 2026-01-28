Why Ray J Says He Won’t Live to See 2027

The Millennium Tour – New Orleans, LA NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 29: Ray J of RSVP performs during The Millennium Tour at Smoothie King Center on March 29, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

(UPDATED Jan. 28, 2026)

Video will return here when scrolled back into view The Dangers of Trump’s Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video The Dangers of Trump’s Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires

In a newly surfaced video circulating on social media and reported by TMZ, 45-year-old Ray J made the startling claim that “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” attributing it to a doctor’s prognosis. In the emotional clip, the singer appeared visibly distressed as he discussed his medical condition. The video adds urgency to ongoing concerns about Ray J’s health, following another video in which he told viewers that his heart is beating at about 25 percent.

In the new video, a friend off‑camera urged him,“Don’t say that… f‑‑‑ the doctor,” adding that he will live to see his children grow up. Ray J pushed ahead, reflecting that he “shouldn’t have gone this hard” with drugs and alcohol. He also shared plans try Haitian Voodoo.

“When it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me,” Ray J added, thanking his parents for their support, as well as his sister Brandy, who he said has paid his bills.

Ray J Says Doctors Warned His Time Is Limited, Credits Brandy for Covering His Bills. Ray J Admits Excessive Drinking and D*ug Use Damaged His Health, Says Part of His Heart Is “Black” Ray J Reflects on Life, Wants More Time With His Kids and Shares $10M Trust Fund Reveal.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0sWJpa2zTK — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) January 28, 2026

Original story below:

Ray J is no stranger to the headlines for legal issues, personal drama and impulsive antics, but this time, people are homing in on what he said about his health. In a recent Instagram livestream, Ray J stunned fans with a startling admission: “My heart is only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers.”

The caption led with, “Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!”

Let’s pause. According to WebMD, when a heart pumps under 50 percent, that’s considered “low ejection fraction” — meaning the body cannot pump the amount of blood it needs. That’s serious.

Earlier in January, the “Sexy Can I” singer was hospitalized. TMZ shared footage of Ray J in a hospital bed while a sonographer appeared to perform a cardiac ultrasound.

But if you thought the livestream was going to be a somber affair, think again. The Raycon Global co-founder plugged his 15 upcoming dating shows with his ratchet-reality Tronix Network, powered by Zeus.

Ray J pivoted back to his condition. “My health is not OK,” he reflected after panning over a table of chasers, liquor and red cups.

As a reminder, Ray J’s been through it before. Back in 2021, he battled severe pneumonia.

Fans flooded the comments with prayers and advice. Some, like @shiningrace sent love. “I’m praying your heart recovers. Please get more rest!!! Love you 🫶🏾”

Others, like @Sweetlikez urged Ray J to get some real help, writing, in part, “Ray J in order to heal, you have not put too much info online. You need someone to look after you for health. You have the money. You can hire professionals. Online is not it…. Your partner is not your doctor and your healer. It starts with you.”

And then there was skepticism. “It’s hard to believe that your heart is beating at 25%. When I was told by the cardiologist that it should be 60% mine’s at one time was beating at 45%. I was in heart failure so if yours is beating at 25% then it’s barely beating,” @jeanette.williams.5030927 wrote.

Regarding his partner Shila — who appeared in the video and whom he credited with being by his side in the hospital — viewers had opinions.

@teeladyleo wrote, “Why do you have that girl still hanging up under you? 🤦🏽‍♀️”



Another offered a similar sentiment, writing, “Ray please get some real help love and get that girl from up around you. She’s not to blame but she’s not helpful either!❤️”