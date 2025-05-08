Ray J Reveals This Disturbing Detail About His Childhood

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions and descriptions of rape.

Ray J is opening his mouth on social media once again, but what he shared this time is way less funny and wholly concerning. In fact, it might be one of his most shocking revelations to date.

Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week

Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week

The “Last Wish” singer has been keeping a relatively low profile within the last few months as his time has been mostly spent going city to city for the 2025 Millenium Tour. However, prior to the tour, he made headlines thanks to his bizarre Instagram livestream with Nicki Minaj and an almost-altercation with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons Justin and Quincy back in November and October 2024, respectively.

Advertisement

Now, it appears the “This Ain’t A Game” singer has hopped back on a livestream and divulged his latest and troubling anecdote on Twitch earlier this week. Accompanied by a four women, during a certain portion of the stream while they were all engaged in a normal conversation, Ray J blurted out that his babysitter raped him when he was younger. The women, who were visibly in shock, decided to awkwardly laugh it off to bring some levity to the moment. Ray J initially laughed it off, too, before getting somber and going into explicit detail about the ordeal.

Advertisement

He described how he was intimidated into sucking on his babysitters breasts and later engage in intercourse. While he didn’t disclose how young he was at the time, it was clear from his demeanor that he may not have been old enough to consent to the encounter.

Advertisement

“I tried to do what she told me to do. She said, ‘Go up down, and now go up, up, down.’ But think I was just too small to really like, penetrate correctly, inside her hole,” he said.

This prompted one of the women to ask him if he was traumatized by the experience, to which the “I Hit it First” singer couldn’t answer directly. He did, however, express his desire to find a woman to settle down with—well, somewhat.

Advertisement

“I am over-sexualized, whatever that means. What does that mean? That I’ve just gotten too much? I just done seen too much in that category? I just wanna settle down again,” he said.

Advertisement

When asked what his version of settling down meant, the “One Wish” singer joked that he wanted to just chill with one, two, or three women but ultimately just one woman to spend the rest of his life with.

This admission of wanting to settle down comes a couple months after he was detained by Los Angeles police after getting into an heated argument with his ex-wife Princess Love back in March. The two have had a tumultuous relationship for years, which ultimately culminated in their divorce in February 2024.

Advertisement

As for his revelation of rape, folks on Instagram weren’t too quick to believe him, alleging that he was just saying it for attention and was trying to compete with Kanye West on saying outlandish things to get people talking.