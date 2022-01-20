In case you’ve been wondering about how the growing tensions between Justice League star Ray Fisher and the film’s director, Joss Whedon, have played out since we last updated you, let me be the first to confirm: Things have only gotten messier.

In a recent profile with Whedon for New York Magazine, the disgraced director responded directly to Fisher’s claims of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” on-set behavior, vehemently denying any such actions, and provided his two cents on the 34-year-old actor and why his scenes were cut significantly from the film’s final cut.

According to Whedon, Fisher was a “malevolent force” and “a bad actor in both senses of the word”; and because his Cyborg storyline “logically made no sense” in comparison to his Justice League counterparts, his scenes were ultimately deleted from the 2017 release.

Naturally, upon hearing Whedon’s comments, Fisher took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond. And my, what a response it was:

“Before I get started today, I want to thank you all for lifting and supporting EVERYONE that has been negatively affected by Joss Whedon,” he wrote online. “I was not the first to speak out about him, but I hope to be one of the last that has to. The irony is: Walter Hamada [President of DC Films] is probably KICKING himself right now for trying to throw Joss Whedon under the bus. Had Walter waited, he would’ve seen Joss had already bought a roundtrip ticket to run HIMSELF over.”



Citing a portion of Whedon’s interview where he talks about how he viewed his mother as both a difficult yet “sexy” woman, Fisher continued:

“Joss Whedon had nearly two years to get his story straight. He’s likely spent tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars on PR, crisis management, and coaching. And his response to the allegations is: ‘They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me—also my mom is sexy’ ???”

In another tweet, Fisher referenced a different part of Whedon’s interview where he explains how, in the summertime, he would plot on ways to exact revenge on his older siblings, writing:

“Joss Whedon: ‘I don’t threaten people. Who does that?’ The World: I don’t know—maybe the guy that used to spend his free time ‘plotting elaborate revenges’ on his own family?”

Fisher ended his response by sending support to Buffy star Charisma Carpenter, who also previously spoke out about Whedon’s problematic behavior, and urged his fans and followers to continue taking accountability for their actions—no matter how hard it may be to do so.

“Last thing: Please don’t put me on a pedestal,” Fisher penned. “I’ve made more mistakes and apologies in life than I can count. Taking accountability for our actions, and how they may have affected others, can be some of the hardest work to do. But we must try, in earnest, to do it.”

Wow, wow, WOW.

Whedon should’ve known the whole “bad actor in both senses” rhetoric wasn’t going to go over well. Maybe next time, he’ll twice before “breaking his silence” and actually give folks something worthwhile and truthful to talk about. Because this right here was pure BS.

Keep your head up Ray, we’re all still standing with you.