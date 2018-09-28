Photo: Jim Bourg (Getty Images)

It must be nice to be a white man.



Thursday was arguably one of the whitest white-man moments in the history of white man-ism.

It was white mantastic.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a white man, literally walked into the jar of mayonnaise called the Senate Judiciary Committee and told the interviewers to go fuck themselves.

And, even though he told the Knights of the White Table to go eat a bushel of dicks, he’s still going to get the job! A job, mind you, that’s a lifetime appointment.

Nevertheless, during the hearing, which really was a show of white mantasia, Kavanaugh gave faces. Many faces. In fact, I don’t know any other person besides a white man who could’ve gone into a hearing on sexual assault and acted like a raging madman.

Below are a series of faces that you can rate in the comments....

1. Yes, this is the face I make when I dance.

Photo: Saul Loeb (Getty Images)

2. Did someone put seasoning on my chicken?

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

3. Why is this woman talking to me without handing me a beer?

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

4. Why are you asking me relevant questions? Can’t you see that I’m white?

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

5. You didn’t tell me that there’d be black people here.

Photo: Michael Reynolds (Getty Images)

6. Hulk mad! Wait... why am I not turning green?

7. Senators, the legal precedent established in the landmark 1993 Doggystyle case clearly states: “It ain’t no fun if my homies can’t have none.”