Not only is Styles P a celebrated rapper with The Lox, but it turns out he’s also a hero.

In an incident caught on camera and shared on social media on Tuesday, Styles P can be seen in Yonkers, N.Y. trying to protect a woman from being detained by police.

The video shows the woman being taken to the ground by two NYPD officers in Yonkers, Styles’ hometown. The woman’s moped can be seen on the ground next to her. It is thought that the woman being arrested had been doing deliveries for Uber Eats.

While the woman is being handcuffed, a different lady starts to record the incident on her phone while she yells at officers letting them know she’s filming the altercation. The woman being arrested is constantly repeating that she’s not resisting arrest as she’s being pinned to the ground. Then, Mr. P arrives.

The rapper is heard yelling, “Yo! He’s a bitch,” and telling the woman with the phone, “Keep recording.”

Styles P is also telling the woman being arrested, “Yo, sista, loosen up,” to try to minimize the violence. He continues yelling at the officers, “You’s a fucking hoe! You a whole bitch!”

One of the officers then gets off of the woman being arrest and walks towards Styles. He raised his hands and says, “I’ma back up. Don’t touch me.” He continues ordering the woman with the phone, “Keep recording me” and then tells the officer, “You slammed a girl! For no reason!”

As the video ends, Styles can be seen moving towards the side of the wom an being arrested.

Many people on social media celebrated The Lox rapper for standing up for the woman.

Styles P has always been a man of the people.



A year ago in 2021, The Lox had a classic Verzuz battle that saw Jadakiss shut the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden down.

In 2015, after the suicide of his daughter, Tai, he urged people to prioritize love and family over your c areer accomplishments and success.