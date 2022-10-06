Ghost! Styles P is walking away from rap, but before he goes, the New York MC is going to give fans some more music to chew on.

On Wednesday, the LOX rapper took to Instagram to announce that he’s retiring from music in “late 2023” so he can be more “spiritually healthy.”

In the post, he wrote, “I believe I have run myself down a tad bit over the past few years. Being a super hard working emcee and a health advocate. For one, I’m not really that great at multi tasking it’s actually my drive that keeps me going and that slack falls back on my family, business partners and co workers. I thought about it harder and came to the conclusion that I need to walk away from my solo career period ( I think I gave y’all enough ).”

The announcement did not end there; he also shared that before he walks away from hip-hop, he’ll be dropping two albums to close out his solo career! Unfortunately, he didn’t drop any additional details on when the albums will be dropping or who will be featured on them.

He continued, “I will be retiring late 2023 as far as my solo career is concerned. I have two more solo projects for y’all and I’m Out!!! I’ll be on deck for all things LOX music, shows etccc. So on the close out, go get the last two albums that’s it for the solo career!!!!!”

The last album the “Good Times” rapper dropped was in 2021, Ghosting, so it’s exciting to see that he still plans to drop more music before calling it a career. But as rap fans all know, when a rapper announces he’s retiring, almost 95% of the time they actually don’t.

The only rappers that actually end up retiring for good (Andre 3000) are the ones that don’t make an announcement about it, so we’ll still have to keep an eye on Styles P if he truly walks away from dropping any more solo work after these next two albums.

While the Gangster And A Gentleman rapper is beloved as a solo rapper, he’s most known for his work as a member of the Lox along with Jadakiss and Sheek Louch. The group has dropped four albums since 1998 and most recently released Living Off Xperience in 2020.

Is one of the albums that Styles P teasing a Lox album? We’ll have to wait and see.