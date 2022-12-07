We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Just as Roddy Ricch was enjoying some success again with the release of his most recent album, Feed Tha Streets III, he was hit with a copyright lawsuit over his most popular song ever, “The Box.”

According to TMZ, Ricch, the producer of the song, 30 Roc, and his label, Atlantic Records, were sued on Tuesday by long-time soul singer Greg Perry, with claims that the Compton rapper and his team took elements of his 1975 song “Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)” without his permission.

This lawsuit was filed exactly a year after Ricch’s hit single was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Advertisement

More from TMZ:

Perry says the similarities are unmistakable and claims a musicology expert “clearly and convincingly” shows the 2 tracks share similar melody, form, and structure.

Perry is looking to be awarded damages and wants the court to find that Roddy and his team willingly infringed his copyright.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 35% off Tile Item Trackers Bluetooth-enabled

Tile has a number of trackers on sale which use Bluetooth to pinpoint their exact whereabouts. They’re great for keys and wallets, but also luggage tags and more. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Ricch’s debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, was one o f the most popular rap albums of 2020, mostly thanks to the success of “The Box “ which spent 11 weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. If Perry is able to win this lawsuit, there’s a lot of money for him to make on the backend.

Since Please Excuse ME, Ricch hasn’t quite been able to reach that level of success again with the release of LIVE LIFE FAST in 2021 and Feed That Streets III in 2022. Although his most recent project has been received well, it has not had the same level of commercial success as his debut studio album.

Advertisement

Outside of music, the Compton rapper has found himself in legal trouble this year. In June, he was arrested on gun charges in New York City just hours before he was supposed to perform at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival. He was eventually released from custody and had the weapons charges dismissed, according to Rolling Stone.