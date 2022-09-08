Remember when New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested for the umpteenth time on first-degree rape charges? He has now been indicted on those charges and faces a life sentence in prison if convicted, according to The Advocate.

Born Michael Lawrence Tyler, the former No Limit rapper was handed up first-degree rape charges and other criminal counts on Tuesday.

From The Advocate:

Tyler has also been charged with single counts of simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, illegal possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, two indictments against him say. Tyler, 51, remained Wednesday in Ascension Parish Prison without bail. His former attorney has disputed the allegations.

Since the rapper’s bail hearing, Mystikal has been displeased with his attorney, Roy Maughan Jr., who he recently fired and hired a new one, Joel Pearce, according to The Advocate.

During a hearing last month, Maughan attempted to get Mystikal bail, but the judge went unconvinced. The rapper’s new attorney, Pearce, has been trying to get the judge to change his mind on that ruling but has been unsuccessful.

More from The Advocate:

In a warrant, Ascension sheriff’s deputies have accused Tyler of attacking the woman in a violent encounter the night of July 30, during which he took her car keys and held her against her will, raped and strangled her, and, at one point, prayed with her to remove her “bad spirits.” The drug charges stem from narcotics found in Tyler’s home after his arrest and claims from the victim that she had seen a white crystalline substance in the home.

For a long time now, the New Orleans rapper has found himself in the middle of criminal cases. In 2004, he was accused of sexual assault by his former hairstylist. As a result, he spent six years in jail and was registered as a sex offender. Allegedly, the rapper and his bodyguards forced the hairstylist to perform oral sex on them for cashing $80,000 worth of unauthorized checks from Mystikal’s bank account.

In 2012, he was arrested and put in jail on a domestic abuse battery charge against his partner after violating the terms of his probation.

Five years later, Tyler was arrested again after he turned himself into New Orleans authorities on rape allegations and was held on a $3 million bond. Allegedly, he sexually assaulted a woman at a Louisiana Casino, where he was performing on the Legends of Southern Hip Hop tour in Oct. 2016. But, the charges against him were eventually dropped.

Not that his music career matters at this point, but the last time Mystikal was seen as an artist and not a lifetime registered sex offender was during the No Limit Reunion Tour with Master P, Trick Daddy and Silk The Shocker celebrating the 25th anniversary of the southern rap label. Since then, the “Here I Go” rapper has been seen as one thing only.