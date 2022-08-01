The last time Mystikal was relevant in music was on this 2001 Ludacris record. Now nearly two decades later, the New Orleans rapper is making television appearances for sure, but o nly be on the news for women he allegedly assaults and not the music he makes.

The former “ No Limit,” rapper has been arrested and booked in a Loui siana Jail on charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse, false imprisonment and superficial criminal damage to property, according to WBRZ.

He was arrested Sunday afternoon and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, an area south of Baton Rouge.

Previously Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, was accused of sexual assault in 2004 by his former hairstylists. As a result, he spent six years in jail and was registered as a sex offender. Allegedly, the rapper and his bodyguards forced the hairstylist to perform oral sex on them for cashing $80,000 worth of unauthorized checks from Mystikal’s bank account.

In 2012, he was arrested and put in jail on a domestic abuse battery charge against his partner after violating the terms of his probation.

Five years later, Tyler was arrested again after he turned himself into New Orleans authorities on rape allegations and was held on a $3 million bond. Allegedly, he sexually assaulted a woman at a Loui siana Casino, where he was performing on the Legends of Southern Hip Hop tour in Oct. 2016. But, the charges against him were eventually dropped.

Apparently, the “Shake Ya Ass” rapper has a problem with sexually assaulting women.

Before this incident, Mystikal was seen on the No Limit Reunion Tour along with Master P, Trick Daddy, and Silk The Shocker celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the iconic southern rap label. But after this latest arrest, Mystikal is as far away from a music career as me and a lot closer to another stint in jail.