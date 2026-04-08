Rapper Monaleo Updates Fans on Her Health After Losing Ovary, Fallopian Tube

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 25: Monaleo backstage during Monaleo: Who Did The Body Tourat Tabernacle on February 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Rapper Monaleo is giving her fans and followers a long-awaited update following the shocking health emergency she suffered a month ago. And thankfully, it’s news we all want to hear.

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If you recall, in March 2026, Monaleo, who was currently on tour for her album “Who Did the Body?”, revealed that she had to cancel a couple of tour stops due to health reasons. More specifically, she told her fans that she suffered severe pain due to an inflamed ovarian cyst “the size of a softball,” that ended up forcing her into emergency surgery.

By the time the surgery was over, she was left with just one ovary and one fallopian tube. For additional context, the “Putting Ya Dine” rapper is just 24 years old. As a result, she had to take a longer break from her tour than she had wanted to focus on her recovery.

Now, however, it looks like her journey has panned out in the best way, as she shared a positive message with her followers and fans on Tuesday. In a post to Instagram, the “Beating Down Yo Black” rapper began by thanking everyone for sending well wishes and showing support while she went through her ordeal. She then described her experience as a “difficult and depressing time” and shared how it provided her with an opportunity to learn about being a better advocate for herself and her health.

“This has been such a difficult and depressing time for me, so it means so much that y’all never let me forget how loved and supported i am. Recovery was rough but it went well! I learned a lot in this process but most importantly how to advocate for my wellbeing,” she said in part. “Something i want to continue to remind y’all to do as it could be the thing that saves your life. So many trivial things could be going on in your life and then suddenly being alive is the only thing that matters! What an eye opening experience.”

She went on to say that she’s now up and moving around and looking forward to getting back to her routine. She also shared that the rest of the shows scheduled for April would go on as planned. Now that’s some good news!

In the spirit of amplifying Monaleo’s message of taking control of your health, it’s a good time to remind women to stay on top of their reproductive health.

As we previously told you, Black women are disproportionately affected by PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), a hormonal imbalance that happens when the ovaries create excess hormones. The Society of Women’s Health Research noted that most women with PCOS are diagnosed in their 20s and 30s and that Black women are unfortunately “under-diagnosed and disproportionately affected by PCOS.” So the earlier you can get diagnosed, the quicker you can prevent any further issues.