Rapper DaBaby Interviewed by Miami Police Over Alleged Involvement in Memorial Day Shooting [Updated]

DaBaby performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 2021. Photo : Kevin Winters for The Recording Academy ( Getty Images )

To Blame it on Baby or not to Blame it on Baby?

That is the question the Miami Beach Police Department are asking themselves, among many others, after detaining “Rockstar” rapper DaBaby and his crew following a shootout late Monday night.

Page Six reports that over the Memorial Day Holiday, the rapper was one of “several subjects ” allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred near the corner of South Beach’s Ocean Drive and First street, near Prime 112 Steakhouse. Per a source, the dispute spawned from a purported incident between another car and the pack of SUVs carrying DaBaby and his crew. Speaking with Page Six exclusively, the undisclosed source explained:

“DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car. DaBaby and his crew were traveling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight. Rumor has it that DaBaby and 10 to 12 members of his entourage have been detained by police.”

Multiple people who claimed they heard gunfire called 911 to report the noise. When police arrived on the scene, two victims had been shot—one in the leg and the other in the shoulder. Those persons, whose identities have yet to be made public, were later rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center per Miami’s Local 10 News report. One has since been treated and released while the other remains in the hospital in critical condition.

This news comes just after Sunday’s devastating shooting at a Miami banquet hall that left 2 dead and more than 20 people injured.

Updated: Tuesday, 6/1/21, at 6:26 p.m., ET: Page Six further reports that as of Tuesday evening, DaBaby, given name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, has been released un charged after being questioned overnight by Miami detectives. A statement from the Miami Beach Police Department indicated that t wo unidentified suspects have been taken into custody who “are responsible for Monday evening’s shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive. ” The shooting left o ne of two unidentified victims in critical condition; the other has since been released from the hospital .

“Arrest details and subject information will be shared once reports are completed,” the statement added.

Representatives for DaBaby have yet to issue a statement on the matter. The Root will update this story with any pertinent details.