Rapper Chika Clapped Back at Fans and Their Theories On Her Hospitalization

The health of one of the most talented rappers in hip-hop has been in question recently. Nigerian-American rapper Chika reportedly is dealing with kidney failure and has made multiple trips to a Los Angeles ICU in the last month.

The MC did not hide from the reports, sharing a picture of herself on social media in a hospital gown. In the post, she wrote, “been in the ICU twice in the past month and it’s so friggin boring that i have resorted to taking prison photos. enjoy. album in a couple- a weekz.”

Advertisement

She’s alluding to SAMSON: The album, her second studio project that’s set to release on July 28.

Advertisement Advertisement

While crazed fans came up with conspiracy theories on why she’s truly in the hospital, Chika cleared any suspicions, commenting, “You know you can spend 3 days in ICU and then get moved to the regular floor right. Please shut the fuck up, i had kidney failure.”

At least she has enough energy to clap back at people that get shit wrong about her.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the talented MC has been extremely open about her mental condition. In March 2022, the Alabam rapper shared multiple posts on social media that alluded to her committing suicide. In one of the posts, she wrote, “I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. Not because I don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary.”

Advertisement

She continued, “That’s the thing about having a fucked up brain. No matter how much pain you’re in, there will always be something holding you back. It’s draining & sad. It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s just difficult to find the right way. The quickest way. the painless way. I am tired of myself too.”

Thankfully, none of this came to pass and she was later admitted to a hospital.

She’s also one to never shy away from things that anonymous fans ask her on social media. In October 2020, when asked how she “[stays] positive about her weight,” she said in response, “I know you meant well but I’m tired of talking about my body with strangers.”

Advertisement

She continued, “How can I stay positive about my body when I’m being asked about being fat every 10 minutes.”

