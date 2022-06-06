Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was killed by her husband, not Metro’s biological father, in a murder-suicide. Her body was found outside the Atlanta area and the rap producer was notified of her death over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Metro is a popular rap producer known for working with high-profile artists such as Drake, Future and Young Thug.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on June 3. Where the husband killed Wayne and then killed himself. The identity of the husband responsible for the murder-suicide has not been revealed.

Born Leland Tyler Wayne, Metro was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri with three siblings. His mother was one of the first people to notice his musical talents and encouraged him to pursue a career in rap.

According to TMZ, she would drive him from St. Louis to Atlanta to work with artists. From experience, I know that is not a short drive.

The rap producer always spoke highly of his mother, in an interview with The Fader, he spoke on how thankful he was that his mother gave him a name that inspired confidence in himself.

He said, “My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I’d be able to do it.”

With the news of her passing, many from the rap community have offered prayers and support to Metro Boomin and his family.

Rapper and producer Juicy J tweeted, “Prayers up for Metro Boomin.”

Producer Mike WiLL Made-It tweeted, “Prayers up for my brother @MetroBoomin.”

Rap group Rae Sremmurd posted, “Rest In Peace Trouble and Prayers to Metro Boomin and his family.”

While Metro always stays active, the most recent project he released was in 2020 in collaboration with 21 Savage. The album, Savage Mode II, received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.