Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Awards)

While most of us spend our birthdays guzzling Ciroc and gyrating on our exes, actress Rain Pryor Vane decided to celebrate her 50th birthday by announcing her decision to run for Baltimore City Council.



Best known for her roles in Rude Awakening and Head of the Class, the daughter of legendary comedian Richard Pryor broke the news on Facebook.

“A happy Birthday indeed,” she wrote. “Guess who registered to run for Baltimore City Council!! Rain Pryor Vane made it official today! More details to follow!”



According to the Baltimore Sun, Vane will seek to unseat Councilman Ryan Dorsey, whose policies and practices she’s criticized throughout his term.



“It’s kind of, ‘My way or the highway,’ “ Vane told the Baltimore Sun about Dorsey’s style.



She’s accused Dorsey of failing to properly address crime, dismissing the concerns of his constituents, and introducing bike lines and “floating” bus stops that are nothing more than “eyesores.”



As the chair of the city’s new transportation committee, however, Dorsey appears up for the challenge.



“I welcome Ms. Pryor, Nichelle Henson, and anybody else who may join the field, and look forward to campaigning on my record of legislative accomplishments and service to the constituents and communities I represent,” he told the Sun.



Vane noted that her transition into politics was born out of her desire to protect her daughter. In late 2017, Vane butted heads with school officials after her daughter was bullied by classmates at Roland Park Elementary School. Unsatisfied with the answers she was getting, the incident sowed the seeds for what would eventually become a run for City Council.



“I’m listening to the people who have lived here for generation after generation,” Vane said. “We need to keep them here and invite new people to come and stay in our community.”



Vane’s passion for the people will be put to the test on April 28 during the Democratic primary.