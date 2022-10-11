I bet Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams is wishing he handled things a little differently after he walked off the field after Monday Night Football.

Just moments after the Raiders lost to the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion, Adams was visibly pissed with how the game had concluded (it ended with Adams and his teammate running into each other).

As Adams was leaving the field, he ran into a photographer and can be seen pushing him to the ground. The star receiver walked past the man without helping him up and continued to the locker room.

As you would imagine, it caught the attention of everyone on social media— including me!

Obviously, it was a bad look, and Adams took the time to apologize to the photographer in the postgame presser and on Twitter. Shortly after the game, he wrote, “Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Adams sounded sincere in his apology, but it did not seem to matter to the photographer, who filed a police report against the NFL superstar, according to TMZ. Just moments after Adams pushed him to the ground, the man went to the cops at the stadium and claimed that he was a victim of an assault. He later went to the hospital to be treated for “non-life threatening” injuries.

On top of that, Adams is going to face discipline from the league for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground, according to the NFL. Although no punishment has been handed down yet, a hefty fine or even a suspension is most likely going to come down for the All-Pro.

Here’s the thing: C learly, the photographer is looking to get a little bag, b ut Adams definitely could have handled his emotions a lot better. Even if your emotions led you to push him, you at least could’ve helped him up.