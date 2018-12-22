Not all referees are racist, but there’s a 99.6% likelihood that you just might be a racist ass referee if you:



a) Just so happen to hurl racial slurs at your co-workers.

b) Force a black high school student to cut off his dreads prior to his wrestling match.



As we previously reported, New Jersey referee Alan Maloney is guilty of all the above. And now thanks to NBC News, we have an update.

A New Jersey referee who forced a high-school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks right before a match has been barred from further officiating pending an investigation into the incident, school district officials said Friday. The unnamed Buena Regional High School student was told at a match Wednesday night that his hair and headgear were not compliant with regulation and would have to instantly cut his long locks or forfeit the round, according to a statement Friday from the Buena Regional School District.

Good riddance.

On Friday, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association issued a statement in response:

“Regulations regarding hair length and legal hair covers for wrestlers are provided by the National Federation of State High School Associations. At this point, the NJSIAA is working to determine the exact nature of the incident and whether an infraction occurred.”



But it was the New Jersey chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union who took to Twitter to call it exactly what it is.

“No-loc bans are designed to oppress and shame Black people not just for expressing Blackness, but for their Blackness,” they tweeted. “They have no place in our society and certainly not in our schools.”

Like I said, good riddance.