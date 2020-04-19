Racist Carrollton High School Students Expelled After N-Word Cooking Video Goes Viral

Screenshot : Daily Mail ( YouTube )

Some students at Carrollton High School in Carrollton City, Georgia managed to get themselves expelled—despite class not being in session due to the ongoing national health emergency—because they hadn’t yet figured out that viral racism has consequences.

Advertisement

Newsweek reports that one white male and one white female Carrolton student thought it was a good idea to post a video to TikTok of themselves in a bathroom mirror performing a mock cooking show.

The female student begins saying, “Hey, today we’re making...” followed by the camera zooming down to the sink showing the word “niggers” written on a piece of notebook paper which the male student read aloud.

Advertisement

The students begin pouring cups of water with labels representing “ingredients” over the piece of paper.

“First we have ‘black,’” the girl can be heard saying. “Next we have ‘don’t have a dad,’” the male student continued. “Ingredients” also included “eating watermelon and fried chicken,” which isn’t as offensive as it is stupid because black people aren’t typically ashamed of our affinity for fried chicken or watermelon—nigga, fried chicken and watermelon are delicious.

Advertisement

One of the cups was labeled “robs people.” The male student fills this cup multiple times implying that black people rob “specifically whites” very often despite the fact that crime statistics show that most crimes are intraracial.

The one cup that the two students left empty was labeled “makes good choices,” implying that we don’t. Of course, anyone with a brain would recognize the irony in that seeing as the video proved to be a shining example of a decidedly bad choice—one that ended in their expulsions.

Advertisement

“Tonight it has been brought to my attention that an inappropriate video was created on the TikTok social media platform,” Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Please know that this video has been addressed immediately and any student involved in the production of this video will face serious consequences. Carrollton City Schools’ top priority is the health and well-being of our students and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Albertus said that the video is “not representative of the district’s respect for all people,” and that “the racist behavior observed in the video easily violates this standard.”

Advertisement

“They are no longer students at Carrollton High School,” he added.

This leaves us with one question and a quote from Chris Tucker’s “Smokey” from the movie Friday: “How the fuck you get fired, on your day off?”

Advertisement

Because, seriously, you got to be a couple of stupid motherfuckers to get expelled when school isn’t even in session.