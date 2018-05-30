A family of raccoons have invaded a Memphis family’s house and have terrorized Karlyn Shamley and her two daughters. Not only have the raccoons ransacked the house, the landlord doesn’t seem to care about the problem the Shamleys are having.

According to Shamley there’s a hole on the roof of her house and in one of the walls, which is how the raccoon family managed to make their way into the home. But the landlord hasn’t done anything to remedy the situation. Just last week, the mother raccoon staked her claim to the home with a stare down with Shamley outside of the home.

Even though Shamley is renting the home, the landlord wants her to take responsibility and call pest control.

“I feel like I shouldn’t have to pay that because they came in through a hole that was leaking that’s been leaking for months, and if he would’ve fixed it this would’ve never happened,” Shamley said in an interview with WSBTV.

The mother raccoon and her babies have made themselves comfortable in Shamley’s bathroom, and although they are not paying any rent, they have managed to make Shamley and her daughters leave their home.

