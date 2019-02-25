Image: R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100 thousand bond on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was being held after turning himself in to face ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse. ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

As a dog returns to its vomit, so an alleged rapist repeats his McDonald’s order.

Mere minutes after posting bail after pleading not guilty to 10 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, 52-year-old R&B singer R. Kelly returned to the Rock n’ Roll McDonalds, a flagship location that was once hailed as the busiest McDonald’s on the planet.

Kelly has been known to frequent the popular hangout spot for teenagers with his entourage and security in tow.

Kelly’s $100,000 bond was paid by a 47-year-old business owner from the Chicago suburb of Romeoville who identified herself as a “friend” of the Grammy winner. Kelly will have around a week to arrange for payment of the $169,000 he owes in back child support to avoid another stint behind bars. He is due back in court on March 6th for a hearing related to his child support debt.

Advertisement

Kelly arrived at the McDonald’s, located in Chicago’s River North section, to a smattering of fans blaring his music from the parking lot.

According to TMZ, Kelly ordered a quarter pounder meal along with soda and coffee before leaving with his entourage in tow after a half hour inside. According to Sun Times reporter Nader Issa, alleged victims Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary joined Kelly at a cigar bar after his team dinner.

Advertisement

Clary and Savage attended Kelly’s hearing over the weekend. Clary ignored her father, Angelo, who was seated one row ahead of them, before moving with Savage to another row.

According to documents filed Saturday, Kelly is alleged to have met one of his victims at her 16th birthday party in 1998. According to prescurots, Kelly’s manager gave her one of Kelly’s business cards and suggested she contact the singer. The teenager’s mother took the card after hearing their conversation, but her daughter later took it from her purse.

Kelly engaged in sexual activity with the minor for a year.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony with a probationable sentencing range of between three and seven years.

