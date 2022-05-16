It looks like Frank R. James, the accused Brooklyn subway shooter, has been making some friends while he’s in jail awaiting his trial, R. Kelly, according to the New York Daily News.

Yes, that R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer who is awaiting sentencing for sex trafficking and racketeering, has formed a bromance with the man who is facing federal terrorism charges.

James is awaiting trial for the April 12 mass shooting at a Brooklyn Subway where he shot 33 bullets into a crowd and 29 people were injured.

One source from the jailhouse, according to New York Daily News said, “Both do get along. They actually sit together and eat together.”

Another source said, according to the Daily News, “They talk about TV shows. They go out to rec together. They’re buds.”

The two men are both in Jail at a Brooklyn Jail where James has a bunkmate and Kelly has his own room.

More from New York Daily News:

Despite their uncertain futures — both could spend the rest of their lives in prison — James and Kelly manage to find some solace behind bars. In his few weeks in the jail, James has not been much of a complainer and drinks copious amounts of coffee, said one of the sources. Kelly, meanwhile, uses his music to lift spirits, numerous sources said. In one surreal example, the self-proclaimed “King of R&B” silenced a crowd in the visiting room at MDC when he stood in his jail fatigues and gave an a cappella performance of his chart-topping hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” a source present for the impromptu concert recalled. Even MDC correction officers watched in stunned silence.

Kelly still sings in jail like he’s performing in front of a sell-out crowd and oftentimes sings alone in his cell, according to the Daily News.